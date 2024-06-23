On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.
- The new London children's museum got a funding boost this week. 3M Canada handed over a cheque for half a million dollars, towards the new science, technology, engineering and mathematics lab.
- The London Humane Society is nearly at its fundraising goal after a recent donation.
- Several London first responders have earned recognition for heroism on the job. The 2023 Ontario medals for bravery were handed out in Toronto Monday night ù honouring first responders who risk their lives to save others
- Brescia University College held its final convocation ceremony on Monday.
- Museum London kicked off the official day of summer by celebrating eight new exhibitions.
- The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed its latest induction class in St. Marys last weekend.
- A grade 12 student here in Ontario is getting international recognition for a 3D film she created.
- It’s national day of pink!
