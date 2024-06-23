LONDON
London

    • On the bright side with Julie Atchison

    Share

    To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.

    Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.

    1. The new London children's museum got a funding boost this week. 3M Canada handed over a cheque for half a million dollars, towards the new science, technology, engineering and mathematics lab.
    2. The London Humane Society is nearly at its fundraising goal after a recent donation.
    3. Several London first responders have earned recognition for heroism on the job. The 2023 Ontario medals for bravery were handed out in Toronto Monday night ù honouring first responders who risk their lives to save others
    4. Brescia University College held its final convocation ceremony on Monday.
    5. Museum London kicked off the official day of summer by celebrating eight new exhibitions.
    6. The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed its latest induction class in St. Marys last weekend.
    7. A grade 12 student here in Ontario is getting international recognition for a 3D film she created.
    8. It’s national day of pink!

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News