ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- OPP closed two roads Saturday afternoon following a collision involving a police cruiser.

Police say the cruiser was traveling southbound on Dalewood Drive when it collided with a car travelling eastbound on Ron McNeil drive.

The officer in the cruiser was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle did not sustain injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Dalewood Road was closed between Shorelea Line and Water Tower Line, while Ron McNeil Line was shut down between Pine Valley Drive and Wellington Road.