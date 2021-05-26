MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two men are facing charges after a St. Thomas officer was struck by a fleeing motorcycle as police attempted to arrest another man.

Officials say the sequence of events began around 5 p.m. Tuesday as police chased a 25-year-old man on foot.

Police Service Dog Axle tracked the suspect through several backyards before he was arrested in the area of Hillcrest Avenue.

The man, who was wanted for violating court-ordered release conditions, was charged with breach of probation and resisting arrest before being released with a future court date.

As first the man was being taken into custody, a 32-year-old known associate was seen allegedly breaching his court-ordered release conditions.

Police say the man tried to flee on a motorcycle, but lost control and struck an officer.

The officer suffered minor injuries and required medical treatment.

The second suspect was taken into custody after a brief struggle and investigators say crystal methamphetamine, cash, cell phones and a flick knife were seized.

The 32-year-old was charged with:

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

drug possession

possession of a prohibited weapon

resist arrest

three counts of breach of probation

three counts of failing to comply with court order

He was being held pending a court appearance.