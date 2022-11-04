Officer dedicated for mental health calls introduced in Woodstock

Woodstock police will now have an officer dedicated to mental health calls in the city.

According to Woodstock Police Service, calls for service related to mental health and people in crisis continue to rise for police services.

The role of Community Engagement Officer was created and the service says it will fall within the Community Response Unit.

Introduced through a media release, Constable Savage will be responsible for providing primary assistance and responding when required to calls for service involving those in crisis or suffering from mental illness.

Savage will also work closely with the Mental Health Engagement and Response Team and other community partners.