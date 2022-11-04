Officer dedicated for mental health calls introduced in Woodstock

Const. James Savage (R) has been introduced as Woodstock Police Services first Community Engagement Officer. (Source: Woodstock police) Const. James Savage (R) has been introduced as Woodstock Police Services first Community Engagement Officer. (Source: Woodstock police)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver