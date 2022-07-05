'Offensive terms and symbols' spray painted in Elgin County

OPP in Elgin County are hoping somebody may have some footage of vandals.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday morning, OPP were called to investigate mischief to several street signs on Sparta Line near Roberts Line in Central Elgin.

According to police, several signs were spray painted with offensive terms and symbols.

The OPP is asking people who live in the area that may have video surveillance systems to check their footage to see if they captured those responsible.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers.