Arson charge laid after fire set outside downtown London, Ont. residence
A woman is in police custody after allegedly setting a fire outside a home in the city’s core late last week.
According to the London Police Service, a homeowner called 9-1-1 to report a fire outside her residence in the area of Adelaide Street North and Queen Street at approximately 2 p.m. on April 26.
Members of the London Fire Department and the LPS Uniformed Division attended and extinguished the fire, which was located at the back of the residence.
There were no reported injuries.
The investigation was later reassigned to the Street Crime Unit.
Investigators reviewed video surveillance from a neighbouring building, which police said confirmed the identity of suspect who set the fire.
As a result of the investigation, a 28-year-old woman from London has been charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life.
The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on Monday in relation to the charge.
