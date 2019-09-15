Featured
Occupants safely escape Goderich house fire
Goderich home catches fire on Sept. 14, 2019.
CTV London
Published Sunday, September 15, 2019 10:41AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 15, 2019 12:55PM EDT
A house fire in Goderich Saturday night caused extensive damage.
Fire crews were called around 7:30 p.m. to a home on Mary Street.
Goderich fire chief Darren Doak says the home owners escaped safely and the blaze was contained to the second level of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no damage estimate at this time.