'Not sure why people are driving so fast on our highways': Teen driver charged after travelling 179 km/h on Highway 401
A 19-year-old driver from Caledonia has been charged after OPP stopped them allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit on Highway 401 last weekend in Middlesex County.
According to Middlesex County OPP, on March 17 at 3:09 a.m., an officer on general patrol observed a vehicle on Highway 401 in the westbound lanes in Thames Centre, east of London, Ont., travelling at 179 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone and performed a traffic stop.
As a result, a 19-year-old of Caledonia was charged under the Highway Traffic Act with the following offences:
- Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed
- Careless driving
- Improper number plate light
The driver's licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.
The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Provincial Traffic Court to speak to the charges at a later date.
“Not sure why people are driving so fast on our [Ontario Ministry of Transportation] and OPP patrolled highways,” police said in a social media post.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Solar eclipse: Will I actually go blind if I stare at it?
Eye-care and astronomy experts are cautioning solar eclipse watchers to protect their eyes with specialized solar filters, handheld solar viewers or eclipse glasses.
Former executive given death sentence in poisoning of founder of high-flying Chinese gaming company
A former executive at Yoozoo Games was sentenced to death on Friday in the 2020 poisoning of the founder of the high-profile Chinese gaming company, which has links to Game of Thrones and the new Netflix series, 'The Three-Body Problem.'
Blueberries, strawberries again on the 'Dirty Dozen' list
Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.
Snowfall warning issued for Greater Toronto Area and other parts of Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area ahead of a snowstorm that could dump as much as 15 cm of snow in some areas later today.
Tech platforms face 'whack-a-mole' situation in battling health misinformation
For social media companies, the question of how to make sure people have access to good information has only grown in importance as the number of platforms multiplied and people began spending increasing amounts of time online.
Florida boaters have close encounter with a hungry great white shark
Boaters on the lookout for the carcass of a sperm whale came face-to-face with a hungry great white shark during mealtime on Sunday, off the coast of Sarasota, Fla.
Medicine Hat, Alta., mayor stripped of powers, pay following August incident at council
Medicine Hat's mayor is essentially mayor in title only following a meeting of the southern Alberta city's council on Thursday.
Poilievre-led attempt to bring down Trudeau minority over carbon tax fails
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to pass a vote of non-confidence and bring down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government over the carbon tax failed Thursday.
New 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire': There isn't much life left in the franchise
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' isn't exactly a bust, but there isn't as much life left in the franchise as die-hard fans may have hoped.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.