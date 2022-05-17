North London, Ont. playground vandalized with hate symbols

London police are investigating after a North London, Ont. playground was vandalized with hate symbols.

The playground is located in a city park on Thistlewood Drive, next to Mother Teresa Catholic School.

“We are disheartened to learn of this reprehensible incident, particularly given the symbolism behind the hateful images and words depicted and the fact it involved children’s playground equipment” said London Police Chief Steve Williams. “We would like to thank members of the community who brought this to our attention. The London Police Service condemns all acts of hatred and violence toward any individuals or groups in our community. We will continue to thoroughly investigate all incidents of this nature, and apply charges as appropriate.”

CTV News London was contacted by a concerned passerby Tuesday morning.

The hate symbols and words are numerous and spread throughout the structure.

At this time, police say there are no suspects and officers are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they have any information that could assist with the investigation.

The incident comes just days after a multicultural mural was defaced in Aylmer, Ont.