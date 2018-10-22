

One man is dead following a motorcycle crash near Simcoe.

The crash between a vehicle and motorcycle happened Monday about 6:30 a.m.on Highway 24.

Police say a a 22 year-old man from Madoc was driving a vehicle that was preparing to turn east on to St Johns Rd. E., when a motorcyclist travelling north collided with the rear of the vehicle.

The 54-year-old motorcycle driver from Norfolk had life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Police also charged a 77-year-old man with careless driving after they say he drove through the road closure barricades set up to investigate the crash.

Police say he caused significant damage to his vehicle.