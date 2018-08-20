Featured
Norfolk crash leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 6:12AM EDT
Norfolk County O-P-P are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.
They say it happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 3 and that the 48-year-old woman riding the motorcycle was treated at a local hospital for life-threatening injuries before being flown by air ambulance to a hospital in London.
They say the 24-year-old man driving the pickup wasn't injured, and that charges are pending.