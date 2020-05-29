LONDON, ONT -- A standoff in Middleton, Norfolk County, which lasted several hours ended peacefully Thursday evening.

Police descended on Colonel Talbot Road around 10:20 a.m. for an ongoing incident.

The OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, and Crisis Negotiators were all on scene to assist.

Police say a man was taken into custody without incident.

Few details have been released as to what lead to the standoff.

Police say they will provide updates as the information becomes available.

Colonel Talbot Road between Mabee Side Road and Carson Road has reopened.