

CTV London





A computer scam has cost one person a large sum of money.

Norfolk OPP say they were contacted last Wednesday morning by someone reporting they were a victim of a computer virus scam.

Police say on Jan. 31, 2017, the victim received a pop-up notification indicating there were issues with a virus and the protection and functionality of the computer.The owner clicked on the pop-up and followed all of the prompts and signed a form indicating that repairs were completed, OPP say.

Between January of 2017 and March of 2019, several other emails were exchanged and further remote access to the owner's computer was allowed.

It wasn't until the victim reviewed his statements that he realized that his line of credit had been accessed with approximately $140,000 being removed by the time the fraud was discovered, OPP say.

Police are reminding people to ignore the online pop-ups as they are a scam.

They also say unless you initiate the call, do not allow anyone access to your computer or give out personal information.

Change your passwords frequently, OPP recommend.