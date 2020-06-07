LONDON, ONT. -- Norfolk County OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Teeterville, Ont..

Police say just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a vehicle was travelling southeast on Teeterville Road when it left the roadway, went airborne and slammed into a hydro pole.

The driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has since been identified as 27-year-old Raelynn Jean Haynes of Brantford, Ont.

Teeterville Road was closed between Windham Road 6 and Caroline Street for eight hours fro the investigation.