'No reasonable grounds': London Ont. police officer not guilty of injury during arrest

London, Ont. -

The Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds that a London police officer committed a criminal offence during an arrest in May, 2021.

An altercation during an arrest with a suspect waving a steak knife in the area of High Street and Front Street on May 25 found the accused officer kick the right leg from under the suspect, allegedly causing a fractured right hip.

The SIU found the officer used reasonable force and was not found to have committed a criminal offense.

The file has since been closed.