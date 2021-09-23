'No reasonable grounds': London Ont. police officer not guilty of injury during arrest
The Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds that a London police officer committed a criminal offence during an arrest in May, 2021.
An altercation during an arrest with a suspect waving a steak knife in the area of High Street and Front Street on May 25 found the accused officer kick the right leg from under the suspect, allegedly causing a fractured right hip.
The SIU found the officer used reasonable force and was not found to have committed a criminal offense.
The file has since been closed.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
SNC-Lavalin corporations and 2 former top execs charged with fraud, forgery by RCMP
The corporate entities of SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc., as well as two former senior executives of the Quebec-based firms have been charged with a series of fraud and forgery offences by the RCMP.
Anti-vaxxers in Quebec could be fined $10,000 for protesting near schools, hospitals
Anti-vax protesters who picket outside hospitals, schools, daycares or COVID-19 test and vaccine sites could face a heavy fine, according to a bill tabled Thursday by the Quebec government.
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander dead at 97
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander has died in the midst of his Canadian deportation hearing.
What the rise of the PPC says about Canada in 2021
While the People's Party of Canada did not manage to gain any seats this federal election, its accruing of the popular vote has experts saying the rise of the far-right populist party cannot be ignored.
Ford says vaccine passports are the 'best chance' Ontario has to avoid another lockdown
Premier Doug Ford welcomed the launch of COVID-19 vaccine certificates in Ontario, saying the system is essential to prevent the province from entering into another lockdown.
Witnesses come forward to police with details of interactions with Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie
A couple from Louisiana who were vacationing in Jackson, Wyoming, last month said Wednesday they saw an incident involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in a restaurant in one of the last sightings of Petito before her death.
Nasal spray treatment for COVID-19 in the works thanks to a llama named Fifi
Scientists in the U.K. are developing a 'potentially significant' treatment for COVID-19 that could be administered to patients in the form of a nasal spray, thanks to the tiny antibodies produced by a llama.
Police in Sherbrooke, Que. searching for man who allegedly punched nurse for vaccinating his wife
Sherbrooke police is looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a nurse in a pharmacy.
UPDATED | Some ridings still too close to call with mail-in ballots still being counted
While Canadians didn’t have to wait too long on election night to find out who will lead the next government, there are still some individual seats too close to call.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.
-
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander dead at 97
Former Nazi death-squad member Helmut Oberlander has died in the midst of his Canadian deportation hearing.
-
Environment Canada says heavy rainfall may have set a September record
Environment Canada says the heavy rainfall that started Wednesday and continued into early Thursday morning could be one for the record books.
Windsor
-
St. Joseph’s Catholic High School students happy to be back
Missing a week of school was too much for some Windsor high school students, who were happy to be back Thursday morning.
-
Tiny airport offering cross-border flights for $2500 during pandemic
A small privately-owned airport in Leamington is offering private and standby service across the Windsor-Detroit border.
-
COVID-19 case rate drops in Windsor-Essex, hospitalizations increase
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an improvement in the COVID-19 case rate, but an increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the region.
Barrie
-
OPP ready as hundreds of car buffs expected in Wasaga Beach this weekend
For the second straight year, car enthusiasts are expected to roll in for an unsanctioned car rally drawing a large crowd in Wasaga Beach, and it's not sitting well with the town.
-
Heavy rainfall drenches parts of Simcoe Muskoka
Significant rainfall soaked parts of Simcoe Muskoka, according to Environment Canada.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Timmins police investigating fatal shooting
CTV News has learned one person was killed and two others are injured and in hospital after a shooting in Schumacher overnight.
-
What the rise of the PPC says about Canada in 2021
While the People's Party of Canada did not manage to gain any seats this federal election, its accruing of the popular vote has experts saying the rise of the far-right populist party cannot be ignored.
-
Company pleads guilty to one charge in connection with 2019 workplace death of Sudbury man
The widow of a Sudbury man killed on the job in 2019 is sharing the pain she has endured since her husband's death, as one of the companies charged in connection with the tragedy pled guilty in connection with the case.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Hospital requiring visitors to be fully vaccinated
The hospital has announced that starting Monday, it will require proof of vaccination for visitors entering the hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday
Across Ontario, there are 677 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
-
Gatineau police investigating after father, two children found dead in Aylmer home
Investigators are treating the three deaths as suspicious.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for fourth straight day
Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Why do we need a COVID-19 vaccine certificate program in Ontario?
Life Unmasked speaks with Dr. Peter Jüni, scientific director of the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, and Dan Kelly, President and CEO of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, about what a vaccine certificate program means for Ontarians.
-
Blue Jays prepare to boost capacity at Rogers Centre but all fans must be fully vaccinated
The Blue Jays are planning to expand ballpark capacity beyond 15,000 fans for the last six home games of the season and now say all fans over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated to enter the Rogers Centre.
Montreal
-
Anti-vaxxers in Quebec could be fined $10,000 for protesting near schools, hospitals
Anti-vax protesters who picket outside hospitals, schools, daycares or COVID-19 test and vaccine sites could face a heavy fine, according to a bill tabled Thursday by the Quebec government.
-
SNC-Lavalin corporations and 2 former top execs charged with fraud, forgery by RCMP
The corporate entities of SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc., as well as two former senior executives of the Quebec-based firms have been charged with a series of fraud and forgery offences by the RCMP.
-
Quebec reports seven new deaths due to COVID-19, cases increase by 754
Quebec reported an increase of 754 coronavirus infections Thursday, bringing the province's total to 405,728 cases since the pandemic began.
Atlantic
-
Steve Murphy steps aside from his role as CTV Atlantic Chief Anchor
Steve Murphy, a legendary and trusted voice for news in Atlantic Canada, announced during this evening’s broadcast of CTV NEWS AT SIX his decision to step aside from his role as CTV News Atlantic’s Executive News Editor and Chief Anchor for the flagship news program.
-
New Brunswick reports 49th COVID-19 related death; 76 new cases on Wednesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 27 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 557.
-
Nova Scotia reports 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 127
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 29 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 127.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Recount anticipated after Conservative incumbent Marty Morantz snags re-election by 24 votes
Candidates in the Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley riding are anticipating a judicial recount, after Marty Morantz of the Conservative Party of Canada snagged re-election with just 24 votes over Liberal candidate Doug Eyolfson.
-
12-year-old boy sleeping in bed stabbed by home intruder: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for information in a violent attack in Norway House after a boy was stabbed in his bed by an unknown person who RCMP said broke into the home.
-
Brandon condo building left with extensive damage after going up in flames
A Brandon condominium complex has been left with extensive damage after going up in flames on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
As Alberta hospitals teeter toward collapse, medical experts want pro sports to limit crowds
There is tension surrounding professional sports in Alberta, including the upcoming NHL season, as health care providers in Alberta are concerned for the safety of both players and fans amid a punishing fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
UCP leadership review coming this spring following five-hour-long caucus meeting
The United Conservative Party says it will be moving up its annual general meeting in 2022 from the fall to the spring, and it's Jason Kenney's idea to do so.
-
Missing 16-year-old girl from Calgary located safe
The second of two teenage girls reported missing earlier this month – who were believed to be together – has been located safe.
Edmonton
-
UCP leadership review coming this spring following five-hour-long caucus meeting
The United Conservative Party says it will be moving up its annual general meeting in 2022 from the fall to the spring, and it's Jason Kenney's idea to do so.
-
As Alberta hospitals teeter toward collapse, medical experts want pro sports to limit crowds
There is tension surrounding professional sports in Alberta, including the upcoming NHL season, as health care providers in Alberta are concerned for the safety of both players and fans amid a punishing fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Missing senior found safe: Edmonton police
An 87-year-old Edmonton man has been found safe after being reported missing on Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island records 1 COVID-19 death, 79 new cases
The cases were among 759 new cases found in B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the provincial Health Ministry.
-
Vancouver Island police confirm province cutting funds for officer naloxone kits
Three Vancouver Island police departments say the province will no longer pay for their naloxone supplies — a life-saving medication officers use frequently, in the midst of the overdose crisis.
-
Man wanted for several assaults arrested in Victoria: VicPD
Police say a man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants in Central Saanich and Victoria was arrested Tuesday night.