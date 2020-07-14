MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- No new COVID-19 were reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit on Tuesday.

The total number holds at 640, while the number of recovered cases rose by four to 569.

With 57 deaths, none new since June 10, that leaves just 14 active cases in the region.

No new cases were reported in other area countieseither. Here is how the totals stand there as of their most recent updates:

Elgin-Oxford: Three active, 87 cases, 79 resolved, five deaths

Huron-Perth: None active, 58 cases, 53 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton: Two active, 286 cases, 259 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce: One active, 115 cases, 108 resolved, six referred, no deaths

All counties, except for Sarnia-Lambton, are moving to Stage 3 of reopening on Friday, with means most businesses will be able to open their doors.

The province is reporting just 111 new infections Tuesday, with more than half under the age of 39.