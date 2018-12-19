

CTV London





No one was injured after an eye-catching crash at Waterloo Street and Dufferin Avenue around mid-day on Wednesday.

London police and emergency crews responded to the collision just east of Victoria Park that saw an SUV was flipped on its roof.

People were being asked to avoid the area as the scene was cleared.

Police say three vehicles were involved but there were no injuries reported.

An SUV has flipped onto its roof after a 2-vehicle collision at intersection of Waterloo & Dufferin. Emergency crews on scene, avoid area. @CTVLondon pic.twitter.com/623W4u4Y1e — Sacha Long (@SachaLongCTV) December 19, 2018.

Police work at the scene of a crash in central London, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (Sacha Long / CTV London)