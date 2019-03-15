

Police and firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Talbot Line, west of Wallacetown, Ont. early Friday morning.

The lone occupant in the home, a man believed to be in his 40s, was not injured.

He reportedly ran to a neighbour's home to call for help upon noticing the fire.

Multiple fire departments responded, but the fire had already broken through roof of the two-storey building when crews arrived.

Elgin County OPP say crews were able to put out the fire, and no other buildings on the property were damaged.

Talbot Line was closed between Currie Road and Coyne Road for several hours as crews worked to put out the fire.

It is believed to have started in the basement, but the cause is still under investigation.

There is no damage estimate yet, but the house is believed to be a write-off.