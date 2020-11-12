Advertisement
No injuries after apartment fire in northeast London, Ont.
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 12:19PM EST
Firefighters respond to a blaze at an apartment building on William Street in London, Ont., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Reta Ismail / CTV News)
LONDON, ONT. -- London firefighters responded to a third-floor fire in an apartment building at 872 William St. late Thursday morning.
Residents on the floor were evacuated as crews brought in hose lines to deal with the fire, quickly bringing it under control.
No injuries have been reported.
A London transit bus was being brought in to shelter residents from the buildling.
No cause has been released and fire Investigators have been requested.
