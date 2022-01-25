No foul play in Manning Drive car fire death: London police

London police launched a suspicious death investigation Saturday after responding a car on fire on Manning Road in London, Ont. pictured Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV London) London police launched a suspicious death investigation Saturday after responding a car on fire on Manning Road in London, Ont. pictured Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV London)

London Top Stories