MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Middlesex-London on Tuesday, while one case was reported in Elgin-Oxford.

This is the third time in the last five days there have been no cases reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

There are still 32 active cases in the region, which has seen a total of 722 cases, with 633 recovered and 57 deaths, though no new deaths since mid-June.

The single case reported by Southwestern Public Health brings the total in that area to 248 cases, with 218 resolved and five deaths, leaving 25 active cases.

Of the remaining active cases, 22 are in Elgin County, including Aylmer, Bayham and St. Thomas.

Based on the most recent information provided by area public health units, here is where the COVID-19 case totals stand in other local counties:

Huron-Perth – 29 active, 116 total, 82 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – None new, 23 active, 474 total cases, 419 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton –None new, four active, 338 total, 309 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – None new, one active, 127 total, 126 resolved, no deaths

For a fifth straight day, the number of new COVID-19 cases across Ontario remained in the triple digits, with 100 new infections reported Tuesday.