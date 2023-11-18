No charges laid after London police officer fatally shot man: SIU

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Joseph Martino, found no reasonable grounds to believe a London Police Service (LPS) officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in July.

Martino was satisfied that the officer acted to defend himself and others from a reasonably apprehended threat when he fired his rifle at the man in the area of a residence on Glenroy Road.

Martino said the man had raised his firearm and earlier used the gun to break into a residence. Martino added that prior to that, the man committed a series of violent acts, including shooting a man in the face.

The full report can be read here.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials (police officers as well as special constables with the Niagara Parks Commission and peace officers with the Legislative Protective Service) that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

The SIU collected the SO’s LPS C8 rifle and projectiles. (Source: SIU)