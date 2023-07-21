Pond Mills suspect dead in officer-involved shooting, SIU investigating

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after an early morning disturbance in southeast London, Ont. sent two people - including a suspect - to hospital, and who was later pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting.

According to the London Police Service, shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Friday, police were called to Edmunds Crescent after a man in possession of a firearm attempted to steal a vehicle from a citizen.

Shortly after the initial 9-1-1 call, subsequent 9-1-1 calls were made in regards to the same suspect male in the backyards of homes located on Glenroy Road. According to the SIU, the suspect had numerous interactions with the public and was still in possession of the firearm.

A number of London police officers later attended the scene and were notified of the suspect’s potential location.

Neighbouring residences were evacuated, and Glenroy Road was closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

When officers were on scene, they were notified that a citizen had been transported to hospital by paramedics in relation to a separate 9-1-1 call.

London police said that “the citizen had sustained a gunshot wound believed to have been caused by the suspect male,” and added that the victim and suspect are not believed to have known each other.

According to the SIU, police later located the suspect inside the garage of a residence located on Glenroy Road, and who was still in possession of a firearm.

Following an “interaction,” a London police officer discharged their weapon which struck the suspect.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As a result of the shooting, the SIU has invoked its mandate. Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

London police continue their investigation, and advise the public that there will be an increased police presence in the area.

Anyone with information, including photos or video, is asked to contact the Special Investigations Unit at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

The SIU is an independent authority responsible for investigating the conduct of officials, such as police, that resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon at another person.

London police are on scene of an "ongoing weapons investigation" on Glenroy Road. July 21, 2023. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)