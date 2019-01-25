Featured
No charges in fiery crash involving LTC bus
This image taken from video shows a vehicle fire after a collision with a transit bus in London, Ont. on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (Bryanna Cormier / Twitter)
CTV London
Published Friday, January 25, 2019 1:16PM EST
No one was hurt after a car slammed into a London Transit Commission bus and burst into flames.
It happened Friday morning on Culver Drive in the Clarke Road and Oxford Street area.
The dramatic video was captured by witness Bryanna Cormier on Twitter.
London police say no charges will be laid in connection with the crash.
A separate bus was dispatched to pick up passengers to continue the route.
Car collided with @LTCLdnOnt. Everyone is safe, avoid Culver Dr. @LFPress @AM980News pic.twitter.com/DG45av57fT— Bryanna Cormier (@ItsBryannaC) January 25, 2019