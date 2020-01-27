LONDON, ONT. -- Jesse Aron Bleck, who is charged in the south London hit-and-run crash that critically injured Tristan Roby, has been denied bail.

The 26-year-old is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and two counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Roby, 18, suffered significant brain trauma after the crash on July 23, 2019 and was in a coma immediately following the incident on Exeter Road.

His mother Abby Roby has said her son is getting better, but there's a long journey ahead.

Bleck remains in custody, and the court has placed a ban on publication on the evidence heard at the bail hearing.

He is expected back in court on Feb. 6.

The investigation into the crash continues.