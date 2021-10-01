Ninety per cent of municipal employees comply with COVID-19 vaccination policy

London, Ont. -

With the deadline passed, nine out of every 10 municipal employees in London are complying with City Hall’s new COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The rest risk losing their jobs.

Municipal employees had until Sept. 29 to submit proof that they have been fully COVID-19 vaccinated, partially vaccinated, or declaring a Human Rights or medical exemption.

Those with a single dose have until Novr. 1 to receive their second shot.

A statement to CTV News London reads, “Beginning next week, conversations will start with any employees who have not yet submitted their information to determine the reason behind that, and whether they will have two doses by November 1.”

The policy was tightened last month by eliminating the option of submitting to regular COVID-19 testing.

Employees not complying with the policy will put their jobs in jeopardy.

“If an employee is not compliant, it will result in immediate removal from active duties. The employee will then be subject to corrective or disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment,” concludes the statement from civic administration.

In 2020, there were 2,389 full-time employees, 219 part-time employees and 1,169 seasonal employees at the City of London including the London Fire Department.

The London Police Service and London Transit Commission have their own COVID-19 vaccination policies.