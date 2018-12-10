

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





After London Mayor Ed Holder met with Ontario Premier Doug Ford Monday, it appears provincial funding for bus rapid transit may be in limbo.

Holder spoke to CTV News after his face-to-face meeting with Ford.

Holder was one of several mayors invited to Queen's Park for private meetings with the premier.

The previous Liberal government promised to fund its $170-million share of London’s controversial BRT project.

But with the Progressive Conservative government facing a multi-billion dollar deficit, questions are mounting whether the BRT funding will still be provided.

After Monday’s meeting, Holder says it’s fair to say London’s BRT funding is neither on the table, nor off the table.

Transportation, job creation, affordable housing and the opioid crisis were also discussed at their meeting.

The new provincial government is expected reveal its final decision to Holder in January.