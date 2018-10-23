

CTV London





Former MP Ed Holder has been elected the new mayor of London after fourteen rounds of of counting the ranked ballots.

The results came early Tuesday afternoon. Round after round failed to o produce a clear winner.

Holder took a grand total of 57,609 votes, with Paul Paolatto coming in second with 31,061, Tanya Park third with 22, 415 and Paul Cheng fourth with 19,616.

Mayor is not the only race in London that had no clear winner after the first round of ballots, with several wards needing more than one round to produce a final result.

Results are in for the remaining wards and they are as follows:

Ward 1: Michael Van Holst

Ward 2: Shawn Lewis

Ward 3: Mo Salih

Ward 4: Jesse Helmer

Ward 5: Maureen Cassidy

Ward 6: Phil Squire

Ward 7: Josh Morgan

Ward 8: Steve Lehman

Ward 9: Anna Hopkins

Ward 10: Paul Van Meerbergen

Ward 11: Stephen Turner

Ward 12: Elizabeth Peloza

Ward 13: Arielle Kayabaga

Ward 14: Steven Hillier

For full standings visit our Results page and for school board results you can visit the City of London's results page.