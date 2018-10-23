Featured
Ed Holder new mayor of London; winners declared in all wards
Ed Holder at The National Research Council building in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 24, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 6:11AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 23, 2018 2:07PM EDT
Former MP Ed Holder has been elected the new mayor of London after fourteen rounds of of counting the ranked ballots.
The results came early Tuesday afternoon. Round after round failed to o produce a clear winner.
Holder took a grand total of 57,609 votes, with Paul Paolatto coming in second with 31,061, Tanya Park third with 22, 415 and Paul Cheng fourth with 19,616.
Mayor is not the only race in London that had no clear winner after the first round of ballots, with several wards needing more than one round to produce a final result.
Results are in for the remaining wards and they are as follows:
- Ward 1: Michael Van Holst
- Ward 2: Shawn Lewis
- Ward 3: Mo Salih
- Ward 4: Jesse Helmer
- Ward 5: Maureen Cassidy
- Ward 6: Phil Squire
- Ward 7: Josh Morgan
- Ward 8: Steve Lehman
- Ward 9: Anna Hopkins
- Ward 10: Paul Van Meerbergen
- Ward 11: Stephen Turner
- Ward 12: Elizabeth Peloza
- Ward 13: Arielle Kayabaga
- Ward 14: Steven Hillier
