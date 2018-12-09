Featured
Doug Ford to meet with Ed Holder Monday
CTV London
Published Sunday, December 9, 2018 3:43PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 9, 2018 3:44PM EST
Ontario premier Doug Ford will be meeting with a number of mayors from across the province at Queen's Park on Monday.
Ford will meet with London mayor Ed Holder at 9:30 a.m. and Windsor's Drew Dilkens at 11 a.m.
The mayors will be discussing various issues affecting their respective communities.
CTV will have reaction from the meetings on Monday.