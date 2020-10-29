WINGHAM, ONT. -- Kincardine is getting a new school. Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson announced $26.4 million in funding to build a new Kincardine Senior School for as many as 880 students.

“I have advocated for a new senior school in Kincardine for years,” says Thompson. “There is no denying that the current footprint is limited with respect to accommodating growth.”

Kincardine has seen exponential growth in student numbers in the recent years, attributed largely to the prosperity at Bruce Power.

Thousands of jobs have been added at the nearby nuclear plant, drawing more families to the area.

Jan Johnstone is chair of the Bluewater District School Board.

She says, “A replacement facility for Kincardine District Senior School has been a long-standing top goal of mine, as an area trustee. I am ecstatic to see this project come to fruition.”

The province is investing $550 million in funding to build 20 new schools, and upgrade eight more.