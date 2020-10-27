LONDON, ONT -- Tuesday the Government of Ontario along with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) announced a new elementary school for the Northwest London.

The announcement was made virtually by MPP Jeff Yurek and TVDSB Chair Arlene Morell.

The new school is part of the province’s 2020-2021 Capital Priorities Program.

A location has not yet been determined but the new school will house 802 elementary student spaces, 88 new licensed childcare spaces, and five childcare rooms.

The new school is part of a $550-million plan to accelerate funding to build 20 new schools and make upgrades to eight existing schools.

“By building and upgrading these schools we are providing students with access to modern classroom settings and the latest technology which will lead to new opportunities and lifelong success,” said Yurek in a statement.