

CTV London





Alan Shepard, the current president and vice-chancellor of Montreal’s Concordia University will be replacing Western University’s Amit Chakma.

Paul Jenkins, Board of Governors chair, said in a statement, “In Dr. Shepard, we have discovered a clear-eyed, innovative, forward-looking thinker with a belief in collaborative leadership and open communications. He brings an impressive level of humility and humanity to the job. He is authentic as a leader, as an educator and as a person.”

Chakma has been president and vice-chancellor at Western University since July 2009, but announced last year he would not seek a third term.

His curent term officially ends in June 2019.

Chakma was the subject of some controversy after a sabbatical payout that prompted him to return part of his salary.

Shepard joined Concordia in 2012 after serving as provost and vice-president of Ryerson University.

He has a PhD in English from the University of Virginia and has authored or edited three books and numerous articles.

A few of his many research interests include 16th- and 17th-century literature and culture, Renaissance humanism and rhetoric, literature and science/medicine and contemporary theatre.

He has also served on the board of the Stratford Festival.

Shepard becomes the 11th president and vice-chancellor of Western on July 1, 2019.