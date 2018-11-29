Featured
New president of Western University announced
Dr. Alan Shepard has been named the 11th president and vice-chancellor of Western University.
CTV London
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 4:15PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 29, 2018 4:36PM EST
Alan Shepard, the current president and vice-chancellor of Montreal’s Concordia University will be replacing Western University’s Amit Chakma.
Paul Jenkins, Board of Governors chair, said in a statement, “In Dr. Shepard, we have discovered a clear-eyed, innovative, forward-looking thinker with a belief in collaborative leadership and open communications. He brings an impressive level of humility and humanity to the job. He is authentic as a leader, as an educator and as a person.”
Chakma has been president and vice-chancellor at Western University since July 2009, but announced last year he would not seek a third term.
His curent term officially ends in June 2019.
Chakma was the subject of some controversy after a sabbatical payout that prompted him to return part of his salary.
Shepard joined Concordia in 2012 after serving as provost and vice-president of Ryerson University.
He has a PhD in English from the University of Virginia and has authored or edited three books and numerous articles.
A few of his many research interests include 16th- and 17th-century literature and culture, Renaissance humanism and rhetoric, literature and science/medicine and contemporary theatre.
He has also served on the board of the Stratford Festival.
Shepard becomes the 11th president and vice-chancellor of Western on July 1, 2019.