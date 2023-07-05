New nuclear reactors coming to Bruce County
After shaking hands with some of Bruce Power’s 4,200 employees, Ontario’s Energy Minister Todd Smith gave workers the news they wanted to hear.
A brand new nuclear station is now under development at the Bruce Power site, along the shores of Lake Huron.
“This is the biggest economic development announcement in the last 40 years for Bruce County, for our whole region. A game changer for us and everybody who lives here,” said Saugeen Shores Mayor Luke Charbonneau.
Construction of “Bruce C” is at least a decade away, but the process to add 4,800 mega watts (MW) of electrical output to the sprawling Bruce Power site, north of Kincardine, Ont., started Wednesday as Ontario’s electricity demands rise for the first time since 2005.
“The need is there for clean electricity. We’re going to have to double or triple it as we go forward. It’s important that we get this started,” said John Gorman, a spokesperson for the Canadian Nuclear Association.
Similar plans for a Bruce C site fizzled back in 2006. But Wednesday, Minister of Energy Todd Smith said it’s time to recognize that nuclear energy is the best way for Ontario and Canada to reach Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Kincardine Mayor Ken Craig stood alongside politicians from across Ontario as they announced plans to build 4-5 new nuclear reactors at the Bruce Power nuclear site near Kincardine, Ont. on July 5, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“This time yesterday, we were getting 11MW from 5,000 installed capacity from wind turbines in Ontario, so we need to have reliable baseload power that’s affordable,” said Minister Smith.
Opponents to new nuclear energy suggest it’s not the answer for Ontario. New nuclear will add to a mounting pile of radioactive nuclear waste. The Saugeen Ojibway Nation, whose territory Bruce Power falls within, had much to say about these plans for more nuclear reactors in the region.
“The Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) will not support any new projects until the history of the nuclear industry in our territory is resolved, and there is a solution to the nuclear waste problem that is acceptable to SON and it’s people,” said Saugeen First Nation Chief Conrad Ritchie and Chippewas of Nawash Chief Veronica Smith.
If Bruce C were built, it would be the first large scale nuclear plant built in Ontario in over 30 years, and a huge reversal from the late 90s when the Bruce Power site was slated for closure.
“In 1993, when Bruce A was shutdown, the economic depression that swept through our area was staggering,” said Kincardine Mayor Ken Craig.
Fast forward to today, and Bruce Power is in the midst of a 13-year, $13 billion plan to refurbish six of their eight nuclear reactors to reach 7,000 MW capacity from their full fleet by 2033, and now, plans to build even more.
Bruce Power employees gathered to hear about plans to build 4-5 new nuclear reactors at the Bruce Power nuclear site near Kincardine, Ont. on July 5, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
“Could be four or five reactors, roughly. Our reactors are between 800 and 900 MW each, so some could be larger or smaller. Could also be small modular reactors. Nothing is off the table. We’re saying 4,800 MW in total of new nuclear generation,” said Bruce Power CEO Mike Rencheck.
Not to mention, jobs. There are 4,200 employees in Bruce Power’s fleet today, with thousands more taking part in the reactor refurbishment project currently underway.
“These are high skill jobs, with great wages, that you can raise a family and have a beautiful home. We’re going to be adding new jobs, not just in construction, but obviously in operations of a new facility here at Bruce Power sometime down the road,” said Minister Smith.
Federal approval is required for Bruce C to move forward. Community consultations and environmental assessments will start shortly to make the case that Ontario needs as many as five more nuclear reactors at the Bruce Power site.
