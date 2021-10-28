New MRI machine coming to St. Thomas hospital

Exeter, Ont. -

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH) is getting a new MRI machine.

After years of advocacy, Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek says he is pleased to announce the provincial government is investing in the machine for the facility.

“I am thrilled that our renowned local hospital will finally be able to have this technology onsite,” said Yurek. “This new investment brings MRI services home to our community, making it easier for patients to receive the care they need without travel or delay.”

A statement from Yurek goes on to say that the new MRI machine will help ensure people in the region can receive the high-quality care and diagnostic imaging they need, when they need it.

“The MRI will ensure that our patients have access to advanced testing to diagnose disease and injury, reducing the need for patients to travel outside of the community,” said Karen Davies, president and CEO of STEGH.