New London housing project aimed at easing housing crisis
The Diocese of London has joined the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul to help construct a 60 affordable housing unit in the city’s east end.
“The aim is to help those struggling, so they can live in a safe environment,” says John Ketelaars of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.
The project has been made possible after the Diocese severed part of the property at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish on Huron Street.
“We have over two thousand people who are homeless in London and our mission is to help,” says Most Rev. Joseph Dabrowski, the Auxiliary Bishop for the Diocese. “This is something that is needed in our society right now.”
Peter Cuddy, the councillor for Ward 3 hopes there are more projects like this down the road saying, “This could be a template for future developments and we are fortunate to have the Diocese present this opportunity for us.”
Rents for the units are expected to be between $800 and $1,000 a month.
Construction is expected to get underway is a year but in the meantime both the Diocese and St. Vincent de Paul will continue with more fundraising for the project.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
Canada is over the peak of flu season: FluWatch report
Canada's flu season is officially winding down, according to the first national FluWatch report of 2023, which was released Friday.
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
House of Commons committee plans to take another look at updated Rogers-Shaw deal
The House of Commons industry and technology committee is planning to initiate another study of the proposed Rogers-Shaw merger.
Penalties for public servants who won't go back to office to be handled individually
The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
Kitchener
-
Die-hard bikers turn out for snowy Friday the 13th in Dover, but most leave motorcycles at home
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
Thieves flip 8 trucks at gravel pit outside Guelph, Ont. to get at catalytic converters
Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.
-
Hiring of personal staff divides Region of Waterloo councillors
Some Region of Waterloo councillors are questioning Coun. Rob Deutschmann’s decision to hire two people out of pocket to help him with his council duties, citing an issue of inequality among councillors.
Windsor
-
Windsor man fined $440 for parking in accessible spot while renewing parking permit
A Windsor man has been ticketed more than $400 for not having his accessible parking permit on display inside his vehicle — but the 68-year-old says he was asked to take his permit out of his car for renewal purposes and is now disputing the fine.
-
Windsor council asked to support Capital Power gas plant expansion, despite resident opposition
A power generator in Windsor is looking for a green light from the city to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to double its power generating capacity, but it’s coming against some opposition from residents.
-
Latest census shows growth for Windsor-Essex
According to the latest census, Windsor-Essex welcomed close to 10,000 new residents between 2021 and 2022.
Barrie
-
Company allegedly didn't have proper safety measures at Barrie, Ont. site where 6 young adults died
Police allege a construction company failed to secure a site in Barrie, Ont., where six young adults were killed in a crash in August.
-
Porter Airlines' Muskoka service grounds to a halt
Porter Airlines announced it would not be continuing its seasonal service to Muskoka.
-
Police seek public's help to identify suspect and vehicle in scam targeting seniors
The York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit seeks the public's help to identify a suspect and a vehicle connected to an increase in scams targeting seniors.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect arrested in threats that closed northern high school, charges include child porn
Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect connected to online threats that closed Timiskaming District Secondary School in New Liskeard for two days this week.
-
Historic Manitoulin lodge with a tragic past is up for sale
One of Manitoulin Island's most historic and noteworthy properties is up for sale. The Dodge Lodge, which made international headlines in the 1930s after an heir to the car fortune died in the North Channel, is being sold.
-
Temiskaming Shores transit riders frustrated with state of shuttle service
Temiskaming Shores residents and transit riders say they are “disgusted” with the city after their transit service was significantly changed.
Ottawa
-
Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 16 cm of snow on Friday
The first significant snowstorm of 2023 blanketed Ottawa with 16 cm of fresh snow on Friday, slowing down the commute for drivers and transit riders.
-
Unions call on federal government to halt return-to-office plan for employees
Two federal unions are calling on the federal government to halt the return-to-office plans on the eve of tens of thousands of federal employees returning to work two or three days a week.
-
The Savoy Brasserie in Westboro set to close, with Zak's Diner moving in
The Savoy Brasserie is closing its doors in Westboro, with Zak's Diner planning to move into the location in February.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman tracks down her missing suitcase but Sunwing won't let her get it
A woman whose suitcase was left behind by Sunwing two weeks ago says she knows 'exactly where it is' but the airline refuses to let her pick it up.
-
Worker dies after St. Catharines industrial fire, police say
Niagara police say the lone worker hospitalized after a fire at a hazardous waste facility in St. Catharines, Ont., has died.
-
Arkells frontman’s name to be immortalized on Hamilton snow plow
The votes are in—Arkells’ frontman Max Kerman’s name will now be immortalized on a snow plow.
Montreal
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
Fans brave snowstorm to get early access to Nike shoe inspired by Montreal bagel
Montrealers really like their bagels — and shoes — apparently. Scores of sneaker fans lined up in a snowstorm Friday morning just to get their hands on Nike's latest creation inspired by the Montreal icon — the bagel.
-
'Gentle and hard-working': Woman found dead in Mont Saint-Hilaire was mother, health-care worker
Nadine Flora Alinanyinyi, the 34-year-old woman found dead at a Mont Saint-Hilaire home on Thursday, was a healthcare worker who recently had a baby, according to her employer.
Atlantic
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
Family of N.S. woman who died after leaving ER hears from hundreds about their own experiences
Doctor Margaret Fraser has worked in the emergency department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., for 12 years. News of a patient's death after leaving the facility has the physician pleading for more staff.
-
School bus crashes as winter storm brings messy roads, closures to parts of the Maritimes
Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.
Winnipeg
-
Two women try to steal man’s dog while out walking: police
Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects after receiving reports that they tried to steal a man’s dog on Thursday.
-
Pierre Poilievre speech to Frontier Centre as part of daylong visit to Winnipeg
Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his decision to speak to a group that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
-
'Safety's number 1:' tiny home village for homeless opens in Winnipeg
Bundles of dried sage tied together with red ribbon hang from black fixtures connected to wood-panelled walls.
Calgary
-
At least one injured in serious collision on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail
Calgary police, firefighters and EMS responded around 3:30 p.m. to the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail at the Douglasdale overpass, following a collision between a pickup truck and a sedan.
-
Duehr shakes off the Blues with first NHL goal
In the wire service recap of the game, the news merited a couple lines.
-
Man accused of recording woman showering at Lethbridge YMCA
A 34-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly filmed a woman having a shower at a YMCA in Lethbridge earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
'A lot of lying going on' about premier's role in COVID-19 prosecutions: Alberta NDP
Alberta's Opposition NDP leader says Premier Danielle Smith has entangled herself in a web of lies and needs to come clean over what she has been saying to prosecutors pursuing COVID-19 health violations.
-
'A bit of a shock': Candy Cane Lane residents receive snow clearing warnings
Candy Cane Lane residents say they have been gifted a lump of coal by the city in the form of a warning to clear the snowpack off their sidewalks.
-
Cinema in northeast Edmonton closed permanently
Cineplex Cinemas Movies 12 in Clareview closed last weekend. Movies 12, located at 50 Street and 130 Avenue, was known for cheaper movies.
Vancouver
-
More cases of 'Kraken' variant detected in B.C., but province has good protection, officials say
B.C.'s top doctor says the province has confirmed more cases of the so-called "Kraken" variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, but it is not currently the strain responsible for most infections in B.C.
-
100-unit rental building proposed for vacant lot 2 blocks from Granville Island
A developer has applied for permission to build a 100-unit apartment building on a vacant, triangular lot near Granville Island in Vancouver.
-
B.C. man sets world record for oldest man to do headstand
Bruce Ives of Haida Gwaii, B.C., was confirmed as the world's oldest man to do a headstand after his granddaughter received an email from the Guinness World Records on Jan. 9. Three RCMP officers attended Ives' record-breaking headstand, as well as the principal of the local high school.