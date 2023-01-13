New London housing project aimed at easing housing crisis

The Diocese of London has joined the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul to help construct a 60 affordable housing unit in the city’s east end.

“The aim is to help those struggling, so they can live in a safe environment,” says John Ketelaars of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.

The project has been made possible after the Diocese severed part of the property at St. Andrew the Apostle Parish on Huron Street.

“We have over two thousand people who are homeless in London and our mission is to help,” says Most Rev. Joseph Dabrowski, the Auxiliary Bishop for the Diocese. “This is something that is needed in our society right now.”

Peter Cuddy, the councillor for Ward 3 hopes there are more projects like this down the road saying, “This could be a template for future developments and we are fortunate to have the Diocese present this opportunity for us.”

Rents for the units are expected to be between $800 and $1,000 a month.

Construction is expected to get underway is a year but in the meantime both the Diocese and St. Vincent de Paul will continue with more fundraising for the project.