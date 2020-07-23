Advertisement
New development at former South Street Hospital site breaks ground
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 7:22PM EDT
SoHo redevelopment project begins in London, Ont. on July 23, 2020. (Marek Sutherland/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A landscape changing development in London's SoHo area has broken ground.
The development which is being built on what was once home to part of the South Street Hospital campus began excavation Thursday morning.
When it's finished it will host a senior living facility, as well as condos. with two book-end towers.
A portion of the old hospital will remain and incorporated into the design of the building.
