LONDON, ONT -- Fire, police, and EMS were all on scene Monday afternoon to help rescue a woman who reportedly fell down an embankment along the Thames River in the SoHo neighbourhood.

Police confirmed to CTV News that a report came in that a female had fallen in the area of Grey Street and Richmond Street.

The London Fire Department marine was called in to assist with the rescue due to her proximity to the water.

The Marine Unit assisted paramedics in transporting the woman to a more accessible location before she was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Active incident: crew on scene at Richmond St bridge and Grey St area for a technical rescue. Working with partners @MLPS911 and @lpsmediaoffice More to follow. pic.twitter.com/FwhkpxToSJ — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) June 15, 2020

The Thames River runs through the area and Falls View Park and Carfrae Park are located within in the scene.

