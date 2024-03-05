New court dates set for former junior hockey players accused of sexual assault
A couple of new court dates have been set for the five former Team Canada junior hockey players accused of sexual assault.
Lawyers for Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday morning.
On April 3, a judicial pre-trial will be held and then on April 9, a judge is scheduled to set a date for trial.
The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place at a London, Ont. hotel following a Hockey Canada gala in 2018.
All players, with the exception of Formenton, are currently signed to NHL teams and have taken leaves of absence.
— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella
