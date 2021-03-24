LONDON, ONT. -- The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is reporting new cases of COVID-19 in five of its schools.

All of the schools with new cases will remain open and staff, parents and members of the school community were immediately notified.

The five schools are as follows:

Glen Cairn Public School

Harrisfield Public School

Parkview Public School

Huron Park Secondary School

Strathroy District Collegiate Institute

If you do not receive a letter from Thames Valley indicating the public health unit has identified your child as a close contact, your child is not considered to be at risk.

There is one active school outbreak in the Middlesex-London region, while Southwestern Public Health has closed two schools due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

St. Patrick's and St. Michael's Catholic elementary schools in Woodstock are closed. Eight cases were reported at St. Patrick's and five at St. Michael's. Variants of concern were also reported at both.

With files from CTV's Amanda Taccone.