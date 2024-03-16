Neighbours worry long-time eyesore in south London, Ont. becoming magnet for crime
You can’t miss the mess on Exeter Road.
Recently a chorus of complaints has grown louder about the state of the former St. Pierre Renovation Centre at 595 Exeter Rd. in London.
Smashed windows, broken doors, and wide open shipping bays have allowed a steady flow of trespassers into the building.
“Over the last month, maybe two months, there’s been a lot of homeless people or younger kids going in there breaking the windows and causing fires,” said Courtney Loucks, whose home overlooks the site.
The property around the building has become littered with large piles of construction debris and furniture.
The building at 595 Exeter Rd. and the adjacent Shamrock Industrial Park have a long and complex history with the City of London.
A staff report from 2015 speaks to efforts by owner Samuel John Shirley to clean up soil contamination and address unpaid taxes.
IN PHOTOS: The former St. Pierre Renovation Centre
However, Shirley died in 2020 and according to his son, John Shirley Jr., the property remains part of the estate.
Shirley Jr. told CTV News that he is boarding up the windows and doors to prevent trespassing, but expects people will just break through the plywood.
He is also cleaning up this site but admits it’s a “huge job” with no firm timeline.
In the meantime, neighbours are growing impatient with the lack of progress.
“There’s kids around this neighbourhood and we’d just like it to be safe,” said Loucks.
She has her own ideas for the site, “Put it on the market, try to get somebody to spruce it up a little bit. Run a business out of there, or tear it down so that we’re not having these fires and ambulances and cops all over the place.”
Municipal by-law enforcement has opened a file about the property, and the city website shows that a property standards order was issued on Feb. 16.
The city has a number of enforcement tools that could eventually be used to achieve by-law compliance including financial penalties, charges, and demolition.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Calgary standoff comes to an end; some residents allowed to return
An armed standoff at a house in south Calgary lasting nearly 30 hours appears to have come to an end.
Toronto police make arrest as pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Trudeau event
At least one person has been arrested at a rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside an event in Toronto featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
'Baloney factory': Eby mocks Poilievre letter asking B.C. to join carbon price fight
A letter from Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to British Columbia Premier David Eby, asking him to help halt a federal carbon price increase, was dismissed by Eby as a "baloney factory" campaign tactic.
'His only mistake was wanting his crackers': Owner demands justice after emu viciously killed
A family is reeling after two people broke into an enclosure on their hobby farm south of Brantford, Ont., and killed one of their pet emus.
Boeing plane found to have missing panel after flight from California to southern Oregon
A post-flight inspection revealed a missing panel on a Boeing 737-800 that had just arrived at its destination in southern Oregon on Friday after flying from San Francisco, officials said, the latest in a series of recent incidents involving aircraft manufactured by the company.
Video shows large flames engulfing Brampton home where remains of family were found
New video has surfaced showing last week’s large fire at a Brampton home where the remains of three family members were found.
'You just have to laugh': Winnipeg woman's car stolen, recovered and then stolen again
A Winnipeg woman said she can only laugh at her bad luck after her car was stolen in November, recovered – and then it was stolen again.
Man who posed as cop during deadly Vancouver home invasion sentenced to 7 years
A man who posed as a police officer during a 2021 home invasion that left a Vancouver senior dead has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.