LONDON, ONT. -- The doors to Rob Dore's Society Cafe in Blackfriars are set to open again Friday.

"Who could have thought that after opening that someone would drive into the wall of your cafe, and shut you down?" Dore says.

On October 26, 2019 a car smashed into the side of his business, forcing Dore to shut down for the past five months.

In November he opened a pop-up shop at Trails End Farmers Market, but knew it was never a long-term solution.

In the meantime, he's been travelling, and checking out other cafe's in the region to get business ideas.

"In a situation like this with the historical building we are in and with engineers and the city, its' been trying my patience," says Dore.

Across the street, the home where Diane Yeo lived is still boarded up. She was sleeping just a few feet from where the car entered the front of her house. She's been rebuilding her life, after getting professional help for the PTSD and is finally able to sleep comfortably.

"Things are a lot better," says Yeo. "I'm feeling really good, and moving forward. I've been getting the help I needed and healing the trauma."

Yeo says she's back to work and has been doing a lot of healing over the past four months.

"I'm still not ready to live alone right now, I’m aware of that," adds Yeo. "I'm lucky to have a lot of support around me, and it feels comforting and right to live with my family right now."

While Yeo says she will never move back into her former home, Dore is ready to start over in the community where he has felt so welcomed.

"In a way it feels like we are starting again," says Dore. "However there is a lot anticipation from people who befriended us in the this community and they want to come back in and meet with their friends."

Tyrease Phouttharath, the man charged in the crash, will be back in court May 12 for sentencing submissions.