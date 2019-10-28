LONDON, Ont. -- A London man is facing charges in connection with a crash that took down two hydro poles and caused extensive damage to two buildings.

Tyrease Phouttharath, 20, is facing two counts of impaired operation of a vehicle.

Residents in the area of Wilson Avenue and Blackfriars Street woke to a loud bang around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

A vehicle, reportedly travelling at high speed, hit two hydro poles, smashed into the side of the building housing the Society Cafe, then spun into a home across the road, narrowly missing a sleeping resident.

The woman in the home was not injured but the driver was taken to hospital to be checked out before being taken into police custody.

The damaged buildings have now been boarded up and the intersection reopened.

Phouttharath is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 20.

- With files from CTV London's Brent Lale