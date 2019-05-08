

Scott Miller, CTV London





A quarter of all secondary school teachers in the Bluewater District School Board have been told there might not be a job for them come September.

Redundancy letters were distributed to 92 secondary school teachers this week.

That's about 25 per cent of the teachers in the public board covering Grey and Bruce counties.

The board says the cuts are a direct result of the province's decision to increase average class sizes from 22 to 28 students.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson says a $1.6 billion fund means no secondary school teachers will involuntarily lose their jobs due the changes.

But school boards say they simply don't need as many teachers with more students per class, and no amount of money will change that.