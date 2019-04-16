

CTV London





Layoff notices have been issued to more than 100 teachers in the Lambton Kent District School Board.

In a statement released Tuedsay administration says the notices were issued “due to anticipated reductions in Ministry of Education grant funding.”

The anticipated loss of revenue, along with declining enrollment and increasing class-size are all contributors, the board says.

As a result, the board has notified 52 elementary and 59 high school teachers of the potential staffing changes.

The board is still waiting to hear specific details regarding grants for special needs students.