    • Nearly $45K in illicit drugs seized during police investigation

    London, Ont. police seized cocaine, MDMA and $11,000 in cash after executing a search warrant on Southport Crescent on March 7, 2024. (Source: London Police Service) London, Ont. police seized cocaine, MDMA and $11,000 in cash after executing a search warrant on Southport Crescent on March 7, 2024. (Source: London Police Service)
    A 24-year-old Londoner is facing drug trafficking charges after police seized nearly $45,000 worth of drugs during the execution of a search warrant on Thursday.

    According to the London Police Service, members of the Guns and Gangs Section, with the assistance of members of the Emergency Response Unit and LPS Canine Unit, executed search warrants at a residence on Southport Crescent and on a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

    Police said the following items were seized:

    • 442 grams of suspected cocaine, total $44,200
    • Six (6) grams of suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), total $600
    • Approximately $11,500 in cash

    As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old man of London has been charged with the following offences:

    • Two (2) counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

    The accused is expected to appear in London court on April 19, 2024 in relation to the charges.  

