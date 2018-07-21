

CTV London





The NDP accused Premier Doug Ford of bowing to radical social conservatives at an education rally at Queen's Park Saturday.

Several groups organized the rally to oppose the Ford government's controversial decision to scrap the updated sex-education curriculum and reinstate the 1998 version.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath asked Ford to leave the current curriculum in place.

Politicians and teacher groups have said the 1998 curriculum doesn't reflect the reality of a teenager's life in 2018 and doesn't accurately reference cyber safety, consent or gender identity.

They also say there won’t be time to learn the older curriculum by September.