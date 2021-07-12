LONDON, ONT. -- After taking several weeks to retain a lawyer, the man accused of running over members of Afzaal family in London last month and killing four of them has secured Toronto criminal lawyer Christopher Hicks.

After being charged with four counts of first degree murder, attempted murder and terrorism, approximately three weeks passed before Hicks was attained.

"I was perfectly comfortable with accepting this case," says Hicks. "I mean it has more challenges than most murder allegations."

Hicks has never shied away from high profile murder cases. In the past he has represented the accused in the Bandidos trial in London and the Glenn Bauman double homicide case in Kitchener.

"I’m accustomed to the pressure that goes with these well publicized case, so this will be more of the same," says Hicks.

This murder case however made headlines around the world and Hicks is hoping it won’t hamper his defence saying, "It may necessitate some pre-trial motions such as maybe a change of venue."

Hicks adds, "Every person, including Nathaniel Veltman has the presumption of innocence that’s very important, it’s not me saying this as his lawyer, it’s not my saying it’s what the law says."

Meanwhile, Veltman will be back in a London courtroom on July 29th. It will be his fifth appearance since being arrested.