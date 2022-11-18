'My dad was a very loving person': Those close to man who died inside EMDC mourn his death, look for answers

Outside his family home in the town of Norwich, Ont., Jamie Briggs’ daughter, Kayla, received a comforting hug from her cousin as family gathers to support her and Jamie’s grieving mother and father.

Kayla said they will always remember the best of the man, and told CTV News London, "My dad was a very loving person. He had so many friends and family. He meant a lot to us."

After learning of his death inside the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC), a London, Ont.-based jail, those close to Jamie Briggs are reeling and are looking for answers.

Kayla said it’s heartbreaking to try and think of his final hours.

“The thought of my dad being by himself in a jail cell and not having his family around when he needed medical attention, that's hard," she said.

Those close to Jamie were concerned about his struggle with mental health issues, issues that contributed to addictions. Those challenges led to run-ins with the law for the 44-year-old life-long Norwich resident.

He spent time in the EMDC in July and was taken to the facility again on Nov. 9 — that's where he died on the morning of Nov. 15.

Photo of Kayla Briggs and her father, Jamie. Jamie Briggs died in the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre in London, Ont. on Nov. 15, 2022. (Source: Kayla Briggs)

Family and friends said right now they are focused on honouring his memory, but add they will want information about what happened that contributed to his death and, ultimately, they’re looking for accountability.

"You allow him to die in filth, with no family," said Melanie Dickson, Briggs’ partner for six years. She said she has been getting some answers, including that Briggs was taken to hospital for a head wound prior to entering EMDC.

He ultimately ended up alone in a segregated cell due to ongoing illness during his stay but, according to information Dickson received, corrections officers became concerned in the early morning hours of the 15th.

"The guard found his breathing was off. He didn't have a proper breath. It was 3:54 that the EMS arrived to start performing CPR and at 4:15 he was pronounced dead,” she said.

Dickson added that the London-based coroner, Dr. Franklin Warsh, told her the death was of natural causes, in that, "He had a stomach ulcer that ruptured causing him to die of sepsis."

Dickson questioned why Briggs’ condition wasn’t identified earlier, if guards were checking cells every 15 minutes — as was indicated.

As is always the case when a death occurs in a penitentiary or jail, an inquest will be held.

Briggs lawyer, Alison Craig, is already expressing outrage over yet another death at EMDC.

She sent out a tweet on Wednesday that said, “Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre needs to be shut the bleep down. NOW.”