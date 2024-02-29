Mustangs await possible wildcard spot for nationals

A disappointing finish to mustang men's basketball season Wednesday night in the semi-final matchup against the Brock Badgers.

The Mustangs were hosting Brock at Alumni Hall with a berth in the U Sports national tournament on the line.

Western earned the home game after going 16 to 6 in the West Division.

The visiting Badgers led throughout the game, but western brought the crowd to its feet tying it late at 72.

However, the Badgers would win it 75-72, spoiling the night for the large crowd.

The team now waits to see if it will get the final wildcard berth to nationals.