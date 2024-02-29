LONDON
London

    • Mustangs await possible wildcard spot for nationals

    Share

    A disappointing finish to mustang men's basketball season Wednesday night in the semi-final matchup against the Brock Badgers.

    The Mustangs were hosting Brock at Alumni Hall with a berth in the U Sports national tournament on the line.

    Western earned the home game after going 16 to 6 in the West Division.

    The visiting Badgers led throughout the game, but western brought the crowd to its feet tying it late at 72.

    However, the Badgers would win it 75-72, spoiling the night for the large crowd.

    The team now waits to see if it will get the final wildcard berth to nationals. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News