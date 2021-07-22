LONDON, ONT. -- Following a lengthy closure because of COVID-19 restrictions, Museum London is welcoming visitors once again Thursday.

It will be introducing a new weekly schedule of exhibits along with enhanced safety protocols.

Hours will run from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for seniors (65+) along with those who are immunocompromised and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for general public Thursday to Sunday.

Admission is by donation.

